Nicole Kidman almost quit acting when she was pregnant for the first time.

The 'Lion' actress has revealed being pregnant with her eight-year-old daughter Sunday Rose - whom she has with her husband Keith Urban - in 2008 almost made her give up her job as she believed the pressure would be ''too much''.

Nicole - who also has six-year-old Faith Margaret with Keith, as well as adopted children Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22, with former husband Tom Cruise - said: ''I think I was pregnant with Sunday, and I was like, 'I'm going to give up acting, I'm done. It's too much.'''

And the 'Little Big Lies' star admitted it was her mother Janelle who convinced her to keep at it.

Speaking to Australia's Daily Telegraph newspaper, Nicole added: ''And my mom was like, 'Don't do that. Take some time off but don't give it up.' She said, 'Keep your toe in the water' because she said, 'You're going to want that as you get older.' And it's also healthy, if you have a creative spirit and you're artistic, there does have to be a place for that.''

Meanwhile, the 50-year-old star recently revealed she can't believe how much her two biological daughters are like her.

She said: ''When I'm doing a character, I'll do a massive amount of research, which I then kind of throw out. But I've gone in and it's there and I have it as reference.

''It's like sitting for an exam. I don't like to go in not having done my work. I was always like that as a kid, and my daughters are both like that now. I see them and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh. they're so similar.'''