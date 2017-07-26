Australian actress Nicole Kidman has confessed she found filming 'Big Little Lies' to be emotionally draining.
Nicole Kidman found filming 'Big Little Lies' to be emotionally draining.
The 50-year-old actress has admitted she found it tough to return to her home life with husband Keith Urban and their two children - Sunday, nine, and Faith, six - after some gruelling days on the set of the dark comedy-drama miniseries.
The Academy Award-winning star - who plays the part of Celeste Wright on the acclaimed HBO show - said: ''Because we were shooting for so long ... I think the duration of [the production] slowly started to seep in.
''Normally I can step back into my family life in a very easy way. I mean, not always, but you know, usually. I've been working a long time now. But it was hard.''
However, Nicole - whose on-screen character is embroiled in a violently abusive relationship - always ''came home to loving arms'' after a stressful day at work.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she shared: ''Luckily I have a partner who is artistic so he understands what it takes to support that.
''[He] would hold me, and I was really upset at times. Really damaged and really upset and physically and emotionally drained and in pain ... Luckily I have that at home and I also have people I can talk to and get it out.''
Nicole also revealed she would love to return for a second season of the show, which features the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern.
She said: ''We love working together and watching Laura and Reese and Shai and Zoe and all of them do their thing.
''We all knew it was special when we were doing it, but for it to be embraced in this way is also spectacular. Would we want to work together again? Absolutely. Would we explore options for that to happen? Absolutely.''
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.
U2 took to Twitter to share a picture of 80,000 fans at their Dublin gig, but their photograph has hit headlines for the wrong reasons after a guy in...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...
Paddington is a young Peruvian bear who has always held a curiosity for the city...
Christine Lucas is suffering from a complicated form of amnesia whereby she cannot remember anything...