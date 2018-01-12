'Big Little Lies' and 'The Shape of Water' were the big winners at the Critics' Choice Awards on Thursday (11.01.18), picking up four prizes each.

The HBO drama scooped the Best Limited Series award, while there were also gongs for its stars Nicole Kidman, who was named Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series, Alexander Skarsgard and Laura Dern, who picked up Best Supporting Actor and Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series respectively.

The 50-year-old actress thanked her children - Isabella, 25, and Conor, 22, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and Sunday, nine, and six-year-old Faith with spouse Keith Urban - in her speech, after previously coming under fire for not acknowledging her older kids in other awards acceptances.

She said: ''I want to thank all of my children who show me so much love.

''I love being an actor. Thank you for letting me do it all the way through to this age and beyond. It really is an incredible honour.

''Every actor in this room knows you are only as good as the other actors you work with.''

Meanwhile, 'The Shape of Water' was named Best Picture, while Guillermo del Toro scooped Best Director for his work on the movie, and it also received recognition for its score and production design.

The director was joined on stage at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica by the movie's stars Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer, as well as screenwriter Vanessa Taylor, as he picked up the award.

He said: ''For everyone that has been unequal in working with women, let me show you who stands here with us and made this movie possible.

''Let me tell you one thing: you don't know what you're missing.''

In the other big movie categories, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' took the Best Ensemble prize, while Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell were awarded Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor.

Gary Oldman was named Best Actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in 'Darkest Hour', while Best Supporting Actress went to 'Allison Janney' for 'I, Tonya'.

Her co-star Margot Robbie picked up Best Actress in a Comedy, while the Best Actor in a Comedy accolade went to 'The Disaster Artist' star James Franco.

However, in the wake of an article accusing him of sexual misconduct, the 39-year-old star didn't attend the ceremony.

In the TV categories, 'The Handmaid's Tale' scooped three honours, including Best Drama Series, and Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Elisabeth Moss and Ann Dowd.

The other drama prizes, for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, went to 'This Is Us' star Sterling K. Brown and David Harbour from 'Stranger Things' respectively.

In the comedy categories, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' claimed Best Comedy Series, while the Amazon show's star, Rachel Brosnahan took the Best Actress prize.

'The Good Place's Ted Danson was Best Actor in a Comedy Series, and the supporting gongs went to 'Vice Principals' actor Walton Goggins' and 'The Big Bang Theory' actress Mayim Bialik.

Jimmy Kimmel won for Best Talk Show, while RuPaul was named Best Reality Show Host.

Gal Gadot was honoured with the prestigious #SeeHer accolade for her work on 'Wonder Woman' at the ceremony, which was hosted by Olivia Munn.

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 full list of winners:

Movies:

Best Picture:

'The Shape of Water'

Best Director:

Guillermo del Toro, 'The Shape of Water'

Best Actor:

Gary Oldman, 'Darkest Hour'

Best Actress:

Frances McDormand, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actor:

Sam Rockwell, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Best Supporting Actress:

Allison Janney, 'I, Tonya'

Best Young Actor/Actress:

Brooklynn Prince, 'The Florida Project'

Best Acting Ensemble:

'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Best Adapted Screenplay:

'Call Me by Your Name' (James Ivory)

Best Original Screenplay:

'Get Out' (Jordan Peele

Best Cinematography:

'Blade Runner 2049' (Roger Deakins)

Best Costume Design:

'Phantom Thread' (Mark Bridges)

Best Editing:

'Baby Driver' (Paul Machliss, Jonathan Amos

'Dunkirk' (Lee Smith)

Best Hair and Makeup:

'Darkest Hour'

Best Production Design:

'The Shape of Water' (Paul Denham Austerberry; Shane Vieau, Jeff Melvin)

Best Score:

'The Shape of Water' (Alexandre Desplat)

Best Song:

'Remember Me' from 'Coco'

Best Visual Effects:

'War for the Planet of the Apes'

Best Animated Feature:

'Coco'

Best Action Movie:

'Wonder Woman' - WINNER

Best Comedy:

'The Big Sick'

Best Actor in a Comedy:

James Franco, 'The Disaster Artist'

Best Actress in a Comedy:

Margot Robbie, 'I, Tonya

Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie:

'Get Out'

Best Foreign Language Film:

'In the Fade'

Television:

Best Drama Series:

'The Handmaid's Tale'

Best Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K. Brown, 'This Is Us'

Best Actress in a Drama Series:

Elisabeth Moss, 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

David Harbour, 'Stranger Things'

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Ann Dowd, 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Best Comedy Series:

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Best Actor in a Comedy Series:

Ted Danson, 'The Good Place'

Best Actress in a Comedy Series:

Rachel Brosnahan, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Walton Goggins, 'Vice Principals'

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Mayim Bialik, 'The Big Bang Theory'

Best Limited Series:

'Big Little Lies' (HBO)

Best Movie Made for TV:

'The Wizard of Lies'

Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series:

Ewan McGregor, 'Fargo'

Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series:

Nicole Kidman, 'Big Little Lies'

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series:

Alexander Skarsgård, 'Big Little Lies'

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series:

Laura Dern, 'Big Little Lies'

Best Talk Show:

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Best Animated Series:

'Rick and Morty'

Best Unstructured Reality Series:

'Born This Way'

Best Structured Reality Series:

'Shark Tank'

Best Reality Competition Series:

'The Voice'

Best Reality Show Host:

RuPaul, 'RuPaul's Drag Race'