Nicole Appleton has launched a new social networking app for pets.

The 43-year-old singer - who has 16-year-old son Gene with her former husband and musician Liam Gallagher - has announced the launch of PetScene, a ''social petwork'' app for mobile devices, in which pet owners can create a profile for their beloved creature and make friends with like minded animal lovers.

Announcing the news on Twitter, the All Saints singer wrote: ''I am so excited to announce the launch of my new App @PetSceneHQ !! The new social petworking App for your pets!

''You can get it from the AppStore or Google Play now!

''@SecondScreenLDN @micaelamxlucas (sic)''

The tweet was accompanied by various animal emojis, as well as several hearts and a professional snap of Nicole holding two pooches.

The PetScene app allows users to show off photos and videos of their pet, as well as engage with other pet profiles in the form of leaving comments on posts, or sharing other people's content.

According to the description of the app, it also features an ''events'' function, which allows users to ''Find out about pet events in your areas including dog shows, pet fundraisers, walk-a-thons, etc. (sic)''

And Nicole has already received a whole host of endorsements from her celebrity pals on social media.

Her older sister and fellow All Saints singer Natalie Appleton wrote on Twitter: ''Sooo proud of my beautiful sister!! If your a pet owner you are going to LOVE this app! Download @PetSceneHQ to have great fun social petworking xxxx (sic)''

Whilst Spice Girls member Emma Bunton wrote: ''My gorgeous girl has launched a brand new app @PetSceneHQ love you @Nicole_Appleton (sic)''

Presenter Kate Thornton also shared her love for the innovative app, and dubbed Nicole as ''super clever''.

She wrote on the social media site: ''My super clever friend @Nicole_Appleton has launched a new social petworking app @PetSceneHQ which you can get from the App Store or Google Play now (sic)''