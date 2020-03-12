Nicole Appleton has given birth to a baby girl - after keeping her pregnancy a secret for nine months.

The 45-year-old All Saints singer and her partner Stephen Haines have welcomed their first child together into the world and they have named their daughter Skipper Hudson Haines.

Nicole revealed her happy news via her Instagram account along with an adorable photo of the proud parents looking on adorably at their child.

She wrote: '' After hiding my pregnancy for the last 9 months ... which was SOOOOO difficult & keeping her a secret from all my friends ... I can finally announce our incredible news!! Our little girl 'Skipper Hudson Haines' has arrived Stephen & Gene are besotted!!! I'm SOOO HAPPY!! (sic)''

Nicole already has 18-year-old son Gene with her ex-husband, former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher.

Nicole's older sister and All Saints bandmate also shared the happy on her Instagram account and admitted she is already in love with her niece.

Natalie, 46, wrote: ''Welcome to the world my beautiful niece Skipper! We love you sooo much!! @hainsey7 @ruby1kid @genegallagher (sic)''

Nicole and Liam, 47, divorced in April 2014 after splitting in 2013 after she discovered he had fathered a child with American journalist Liza Ghorbani.

Just as Nicole has moved on, the 'Once' singer is engaged to his partner Debbie Gwyther.