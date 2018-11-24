Movie director Nicolas Roeg has died aged 90.

The London-born filmmaker - whose movies included 'Don't Look Now' and 'Performance' - was hailed for his original and, at times, controversial work during his six decades in the film business.

Nicolas Roeg Jr, the director's son, has confirmed his dad died on Friday night (23.11.18).

Of his father, Nicolas said: ''He was a genuine dad. He just had his 90th birthday in August.''

Although Nicolas eventually emerged as one of the UK's most accomplished filmmakers, he actually started his career making tea and operating the clapper board at Marylebone Studios.

Nicolas made his directorial debut in 1970 with the drama film 'Performance', which he co-directed with the help of Donald Cammell.

However - as was often the case with Nicolas's work - the film sparked controversy, with its release being delayed by two years because of the violence and drug-taking scenes.

Another of Nicolas' best-known movies, 'Don't Look Now', provoked outrage for its graphic sex scenes.

The director previously admitted he found the false rumours that 'Don't Look Now' included a real sex scene to be ''very flattering'' because it meant it was so life-like.

Speaking in 2013, Nicolas - who married his second wife, actress Harriet Harper, in 2004 - explained: ''What you are looking for in anything is some sort of truth.''

British director Edgar Wright has already paid tribute to Nicolas, describing him as ''a master of the art''.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Farewell to the extraordinary cinematic talent, director Nicolas Roeg. His films hypnotized me for years and still continue to intrigue. Along with classics like Performance & Walkabout, I could watch Don't Look Now on a loop & never tire of its intricacies. A master of the art. (sic)''