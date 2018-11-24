British filmmaker Nicolas Roeg has died aged 90.
Movie director Nicolas Roeg has died aged 90.
The London-born filmmaker - whose movies included 'Don't Look Now' and 'Performance' - was hailed for his original and, at times, controversial work during his six decades in the film business.
Nicolas Roeg Jr, the director's son, has confirmed his dad died on Friday night (23.11.18).
Of his father, Nicolas said: ''He was a genuine dad. He just had his 90th birthday in August.''
Although Nicolas eventually emerged as one of the UK's most accomplished filmmakers, he actually started his career making tea and operating the clapper board at Marylebone Studios.
Nicolas made his directorial debut in 1970 with the drama film 'Performance', which he co-directed with the help of Donald Cammell.
However - as was often the case with Nicolas's work - the film sparked controversy, with its release being delayed by two years because of the violence and drug-taking scenes.
Another of Nicolas' best-known movies, 'Don't Look Now', provoked outrage for its graphic sex scenes.
The director previously admitted he found the false rumours that 'Don't Look Now' included a real sex scene to be ''very flattering'' because it meant it was so life-like.
Speaking in 2013, Nicolas - who married his second wife, actress Harriet Harper, in 2004 - explained: ''What you are looking for in anything is some sort of truth.''
British director Edgar Wright has already paid tribute to Nicolas, describing him as ''a master of the art''.
He wrote on Twitter: ''Farewell to the extraordinary cinematic talent, director Nicolas Roeg. His films hypnotized me for years and still continue to intrigue. Along with classics like Performance & Walkabout, I could watch Don't Look Now on a loop & never tire of its intricacies. A master of the art. (sic)''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.