Nicolas Cage was ''pretty upset'' when his marriage to Erike Koike ended, despite the couple only being married for four days before he filed for an annulment.
The former couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in March this year and were married for just four days before the 'Mandy' star filed for an annulment, claiming their union was based on fraud as his partner hadn't mentioned her criminal history or a relationship with another person.
And now, the 55-year-old actor has admitted he was heartbroken over the way things ended between him and Erike, following the finalisation of their divorce in May.
Speaking to The New York Times magazine, he said: ''There was a recent breakup. I don't really want to talk about it. I was pretty upset about that and the way things happened.''
After Nicolas filed his annulment in March, Erike opposed the request, and later filed her own documents claiming the marriage was genuine and seeking spousal support.
The 'National Treasure' actor failed to secure an annulment but the pair were granted a divorce by a Nevada judge on May 31, meaning they were married for 69 days.
In Nicolas' request for an annulment, it was claimed he was ''too drunk'' to get married.
His lawyers stated: ''Prior to obtaining a marriage license and participating in a marriage ceremony, [Cage] and [Koike] were both drinking to the point of intoxication. As a result of his intoxication, when [Koike] suggested to [Cage] that they should marry, [Cage] reacted on impulse and without the ability to understand the full impact of his actions.''
The court documents also claimed Erika didn't ''disclose to [Cage] the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person and didn't inform him of her criminal history including additional active criminal proceedings''.
Erike appeared in court in June over an alleged DUI charge, which she pled not guilty to.
