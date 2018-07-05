Hollywood star Nicolas Cage is reportedly set to voice a character in 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse'.
Nicolas Cage is reportedly set to voice a character in 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse'.
The animated movie already boasts a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Liev Schreiber, Hailee Steinfeld, Shameik Moore and Mahershala Ali, and according to Discussing Film, Cage will soon be added to that list.
The 54-year-old actor is poised to lend his voice to the character of Spider-Man Noir in the new movie.
The report has not yet been officially confirmed, however the rumour has been given further credence by virtue of the fact that the character's name appears in a leaked listing of upcoming Funko collectable products.
Despite being one of the best-known stars in Hollywood, Cage announced earlier this year that he will only continue acting for ''three or four more years''.
The actor - who has starred in movies such as 'Ghost Rider' and 'National Treasure' - revealed he won't be appearing on screens for much longer, as he wants to make a permanent move behind the camera.
Whilst in Puerto Rico discussing his film 'Primal', Cage told reporters: ''In terms of producing and directing, yes, I'm getting back in production. My company, Saturn Films, is involved in all the movies I'm doing now.
''Directing is something I'd look forward to down the road, because right now I'm primarily a film performer. I'm going to continue doing that for three or four more years and then I'd like to focus more on directing.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
They'll release 'Joy as an Act of Resistance' in August.
Angela and Brian have it all; they're both doctors who live in a beautiful house...
Here's another remarkable biopic from Oliver Stone, who has used all-star casts and intensely pointed...
Yet another bonkers thriller starring Nicolas Cage, this trashy crime comedy comes from director Paul...
Charlie and his dad Mike are enjoying Halloween together in New York City. As the...
Jacob and Gallain are Crusaders who have both been spent many years in China. Jacob...
In June 2013, a high-flying 29-year-old government employee named Edward Snowdon suddenly found himself the...
Trapped in a terrorist prison and tortured, Evan Lake (Nicholas Cage) is eventually free and...
Nicolas Cage gives a rare internalised performance in this atmospheric drama, which has a stronger...
Nicolas Cage acts his socks off in this thinly plotted thriller, which is set in...
Actors Nicholas Cage and Tye Sheridan and director David Gordon Green discuss their new movie...