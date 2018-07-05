Nicolas Cage is reportedly set to voice a character in 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse'.

The animated movie already boasts a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Liev Schreiber, Hailee Steinfeld, Shameik Moore and Mahershala Ali, and according to Discussing Film, Cage will soon be added to that list.

The 54-year-old actor is poised to lend his voice to the character of Spider-Man Noir in the new movie.

The report has not yet been officially confirmed, however the rumour has been given further credence by virtue of the fact that the character's name appears in a leaked listing of upcoming Funko collectable products.

Despite being one of the best-known stars in Hollywood, Cage announced earlier this year that he will only continue acting for ''three or four more years''.

The actor - who has starred in movies such as 'Ghost Rider' and 'National Treasure' - revealed he won't be appearing on screens for much longer, as he wants to make a permanent move behind the camera.

Whilst in Puerto Rico discussing his film 'Primal', Cage told reporters: ''In terms of producing and directing, yes, I'm getting back in production. My company, Saturn Films, is involved in all the movies I'm doing now.

''Directing is something I'd look forward to down the road, because right now I'm primarily a film performer. I'm going to continue doing that for three or four more years and then I'd like to focus more on directing.''