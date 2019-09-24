Nicolas Cage is set to star in 'Pig'.

The 55-year-old actor will be joined by 'Hereditary' star Alex Wolff in Michael Sarnoski's upcoming movie - which he is directing from his own script - as production got underway on location in Oregon on Monday (23.09.19).

The story - which was created by Sarnoski and producer Vanessa Block - follows a truffle hunter (Cage) living alone in the wilderness, but when his foraging pig is kidnapped he has to journey from Oregon to Portland.

There, he will face his long-abandoned past in a bid to recover his beloved hog.

Sarnoski said: ''What began as a very personal project has transformed into a labor of love for so many talented people. I'm thrilled for us all to be bringing this strange world to life.''

Pulse Films boss Thomas Benski - who will also produce alongside BlockBox Entertainment, Valparaiso Pictures and Cage's Saturn Pictures in association with Escape Artists and Sweet Tomato Films - heaped praise on the director's ''vision''.

He added: ''Michael's vision for 'Pig' is a true testament of his unique voice as a writer-director, and one that we can't wait to introduce to audiences across the world.

''Having such an incredible cast attached, led by Nicolas Cage and supported by Alex Wolff, speaks directly to the special nature of the story Michael and Vanessa have devised.''

Meanwhile, Cage has previously revealed he took acting inspiration from the two cobras he had who tried to hypnotise him when it came to his role in 'Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance'.

He said: ''Those are true stories. I did have two king cobras, and they were not happy. They would try to hypnotise me by showing me their backs, and then they'd lunge at me.

''The cobras, definitely [influenced me]. They would try to hypnotise you by going side to side, and when I did 'Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance', that's something my character does before he attacks. Animals are fun places to get inspiration.''