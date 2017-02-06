Weston, 26, was stopped by police officers after attempting to flee from an incident in San Fernando Valley, California, in which he lost control of his vehicle before crashing into some mailboxes, according to editors at TMZ.com.

The occasional actor reportedly attempted his getaway after he was involved in a minor car accident. He exchanged insurance information but then allegedly drove off as he thought police officers would arrive.

A law enforcement source tells the gossip site that about one mile away from the initial traffic incident, he lost control of his car, swerving onto a lawn, taking out the mailboxes and then a street sign. His car reportedly came to a halt with the help of a tree, losing a tire.

The accident saw Weston arrested and booked for a DUI and head to hospital to check whether he had been injured.

The reformed wild child has settled down in recent years, having become a father in 2014, the year after marrying his second wife Danielle.

In 2011, the troubled star entered rehabilitation after an arrest due to an altercation with his first wife, the singer Nikki Williams. The couple divorced the next year (12).