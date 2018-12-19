Hollywood star Nicolas Cage has revealed he was determined to push the comedy boundaries for his role in 'Between Worlds'.
Nicolas Cage was determined to push the comedy boundaries for his role in 'Between Worlds'.
The 54-year-old actor - who stars as a down-on-his-luck truck driver in the new supernatural thriller - has revealed how he embraced one scene in the movie in particular, in which his character is seen having sex while reading from a book titled 'Memories by Nicolas Cage'.
Recalling the surreal scene, Nicolas admitted: ''I thought it was extremely funny and anytime you can break the fourth wall pushing the envelope in terms of traditional or narrative is an experiment worthy of trying.''
The Hollywood star revealed the scene was inspired by the writer Henry Miller, who was widely known for his innovative style and unique approach to his work.
Nicolas explained that the comedy in the Maria Pulera-directed 'Between Worlds' is, to some extent, reminiscent of that found in some of Miller's writing.
Nicolas told Collider: ''I had never done anything like that - to read a book by the actor who is playing the character.
''I was inspired by the novels of Henry Miller, 'Tropic of Cancer', 'Tropic of Capricorn' - I always thought they were not only sensual but hilarious in terms of the braggadocio of Henry Miller - that he would go into great detail about his adventures in the sensual realm and I wanted to bring a little of that kind of humour to 'Between Worlds' with that concept.''
