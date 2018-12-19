Nicolas Cage continues to feel inspired by Prince.

The 54-year-old actor has revealed he still bases many of his decisions on the late singer's unique approach to life - even though he barely knew him.

Nicolas explained: ''It's no secret that I've been, and still am, a huge fan of Prince. I thought, like many of us, that he was a pure artist.

''I would and still do think about what he would do - like if I have a question about, 'Should I do this or should I do that?'

''I often think about what his perception would be even though I didn't know him. But I was a fan and I would go to his concerts and the best concert I ever saw was in England.

''I wrote him a letter thanking him for the wonderful music - I found out that he liked Sherry and when I was in New York making a movie, I went to a store in New York and I bought a bottle of Sherry and I sent it to him with a note.''

Nicolas also met Prince - who died in April 2016 - at Sir Elton John's Hollywood Oscar party, where the iconic musician declined to have his photograph taken with him.

Despite that incident, Nicolas remains a huge admirer of the '1999' hitmaker.

He told Collider: ''I never ask anyone for a picture but I remember asking for one with Prince because of the monumental way that he motivated and inspired me.

''I asked him for a picture and he said, 'No, I just can't' and I was in shock but I understood and I still love him. I had read some of his interviews and I knew that he didn't like the idea of the photograph 'taking his soul'.

''He was very sensitive about technology but I still find it amazing that I got to meet one of my heroes when we had that exchange.''