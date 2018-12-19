Hollywood star Nicolas Cage has confessed he continues to feel inspired by Prince.
Nicolas Cage continues to feel inspired by Prince.
The 54-year-old actor has revealed he still bases many of his decisions on the late singer's unique approach to life - even though he barely knew him.
Nicolas explained: ''It's no secret that I've been, and still am, a huge fan of Prince. I thought, like many of us, that he was a pure artist.
''I would and still do think about what he would do - like if I have a question about, 'Should I do this or should I do that?'
''I often think about what his perception would be even though I didn't know him. But I was a fan and I would go to his concerts and the best concert I ever saw was in England.
''I wrote him a letter thanking him for the wonderful music - I found out that he liked Sherry and when I was in New York making a movie, I went to a store in New York and I bought a bottle of Sherry and I sent it to him with a note.''
Nicolas also met Prince - who died in April 2016 - at Sir Elton John's Hollywood Oscar party, where the iconic musician declined to have his photograph taken with him.
Despite that incident, Nicolas remains a huge admirer of the '1999' hitmaker.
He told Collider: ''I never ask anyone for a picture but I remember asking for one with Prince because of the monumental way that he motivated and inspired me.
''I asked him for a picture and he said, 'No, I just can't' and I was in shock but I understood and I still love him. I had read some of his interviews and I knew that he didn't like the idea of the photograph 'taking his soul'.
''He was very sensitive about technology but I still find it amazing that I got to meet one of my heroes when we had that exchange.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Angela and Brian have it all; they're both doctors who live in a beautiful house...
Here's another remarkable biopic from Oliver Stone, who has used all-star casts and intensely pointed...
Yet another bonkers thriller starring Nicolas Cage, this trashy crime comedy comes from director Paul...
Charlie and his dad Mike are enjoying Halloween together in New York City. As the...
Jacob and Gallain are Crusaders who have both been spent many years in China. Jacob...
In June 2013, a high-flying 29-year-old government employee named Edward Snowdon suddenly found himself the...
Trapped in a terrorist prison and tortured, Evan Lake (Nicholas Cage) is eventually free and...
Nicolas Cage gives a rare internalised performance in this atmospheric drama, which has a stronger...
Nicolas Cage acts his socks off in this thinly plotted thriller, which is set in...
Actors Nicholas Cage and Tye Sheridan and director David Gordon Green discuss their new movie...