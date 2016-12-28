The Con Air star is reportedly considering the role, according to the New York Post's Page Six gossip column.

Cage's publicist, Stephen Huvane, has declined to discuss the actor's alleged interest in the currently-untitled project, telling the outlet, "It's way too early in the development process."

Further details about the movie have yet to be revealed, but there is already one planned feature about the 40th U.S. President - a comedy revolving around his battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Will Ferrell had previously signed on for the film, simply called Reagan, about an intern who is given the task of convincing the ailing politician he is an actor portraying the commander-in-chief in a movie.

The idea behind the quirky film was met with a mixed reaction when the project was announced in April (16), with Reagan's daughter Patti Davis making it clear she's not a fan of the premise - or Ferrell's casting - in a passionate open letter to the funnyman on her blog, insisting her father's disease was no laughing matter.

She wrote, "Perhaps you have managed to retain some ignorance about Alzheimer's and other versions of dementia. Perhaps if you knew more, you would not find the subject humorous."

Her brother Michael Reagan also slammed the film, prompting Ferrell, who had also been set to serve as a producer, to step away from the project days later.

"The Reagan script is one of a number of scripts that had been submitted to Will Ferrell which he had considered," a representative for the actor told the New York Post's Page Six. "While it is by no means a 'Alzheimer's comedy' (sic) as has been suggested, Mr. Ferrell is not pursuing this project."

Michael Reagan subsequently took to Twitter.com to thank Ferrell for "taking the right path".

Other stars who have previously portrayed Reagan onscreen include James Brolin, in 2002 TV movie The Reagans, Alan Rickman in 2013's The Butler, and Bruce Campbell in the second season of the TV adaptation of Fargo in 2015.

Ronald Reagan served as President from 1967 to 1975. He died in 2004, aged 93.