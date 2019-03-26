Nicolas Cage has sparked speculation he is preparing to marry his girlfriend Erika Koike after applying for a marriage license.
The 'Con Air' actor - who was previously wed to Alice Kim, Lisa Marie Presley and Patricia Arquette - made a court application in Clark County, Nevada, on Saturday (24.03.19), with his girlfriend Erika Koike listed as the second party, TMZ reports.
The marriage license would be valid for one year from the time it is approved.
Nicolas - who lives in Las Vegas - has largely kept his relationship with the make-up artist out of the spotlight but they were first romantically linked in April 2018 when Erika was seen with him in Puerto Rico while the 55-year-old actor shot a movie.
Last October, Nicolas admitted he was ''shocked'' when he and Alice - the mother of his 13-year-old son Kal-El - split in January 2016 shortly before he started shooting his movie 'Mandy'.
He said: ''It was a shocker for me - I definitely didn't see it coming, and those feelings had to go somewhere, so they went into the performance.''
Asked if he and Alice are still friends, he added: ''Oh yes, I want to. She was quite young when I married her and I don't really have any ill will towards what happened. That's all I'll say.''
Before marrying Alice, Nicolas - who also has son Weston, 27, with former partner Christina Fulton - was wed to Lisa Marie for several months in 2002 and Patricia from 1995 to 2001 but he doesn't ''count'' their marriages as real.
He said: ''I don't really count those two marriages, I don't think they belong on my record. The real marriage for me was the 14 years I had with Alice and the child we have together.''
