Nicolas Cage sees ''positives in every negative'', as he says he has no regrets because ''everything leads to something''.
Nicolas Cage sees ''positives in every negative''.
The 56-year-old actor has insisted there's nothing he regrets about his life, because he believes ''everything leads to something'', and there's both highs and lows in everybody's life.
He said: ''I don't have any regrets because I think everything leads to something.
''I do see the positive in every negative and the gold in every bit of lead.''
If he had to alter something about his life so far, the 'Colour Out of Space' actor would tell his younger self to ''keep it simple'' when it comes to the ''quest for life experience'', as he admits he put too much on his plate at once.
Asked to give his younger self advice, he said: ''I would've said just perhaps keep it simple in terms of your quest for life experience. Maybe simplify it a little more so that it doesn't eclipse your work.
''I had wanderlust. I wanted to go everywhere, see everything, and experience everything. If I had a little less of that, I could've focused more on the work itself.''
Last year, Nicholas got married for the fourth time to Erike Koike, but their marriage lasted just four days before the 'Mandy' star filed for an annulment, claiming their union was based on fraud as his partner hadn't mentioned her criminal history or a relationship with another person.
And following on from the annulment, Nicholas - who has also been married to Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley, and Alice Kim - admitted he was heartbroken over the way things ended.
The 'National Treasure' star - who has 29-year-old son Weston with ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton, and 14-year-old son Kal-El with Alice - said: ''There was a recent breakup. I don't really want to talk about it. I was pretty upset about that and the way things happened.''
Angela and Brian have it all; they're both doctors who live in a beautiful house...
Here's another remarkable biopic from Oliver Stone, who has used all-star casts and intensely pointed...
Yet another bonkers thriller starring Nicolas Cage, this trashy crime comedy comes from director Paul...
Charlie and his dad Mike are enjoying Halloween together in New York City. As the...
Jacob and Gallain are Crusaders who have both been spent many years in China. Jacob...
In June 2013, a high-flying 29-year-old government employee named Edward Snowdon suddenly found himself the...
Trapped in a terrorist prison and tortured, Evan Lake (Nicholas Cage) is eventually free and...
Nicolas Cage gives a rare internalised performance in this atmospheric drama, which has a stronger...
Nicolas Cage acts his socks off in this thinly plotted thriller, which is set in...
Actors Nicholas Cage and Tye Sheridan and director David Gordon Green discuss their new movie...