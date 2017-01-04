Actor Josh Whitehouse has been cast in the Valley Girl remake.
The Northern Soul star will step into Nicolas Cage's role as the frontman for punk rock band the Propheteers.
Jessica Rothe will portray Whitehouse's love interest.
Cage starred alongside Deborah Foreman in the 1983 original film.
Rachel Lee Goldenberg is directing the movie musical update.
