Nicola Roberts is to join this year's Sleep Walk for Shelter.

The former Girls Aloud singer will be joined by presenter Edith Bowman and England footballer Fara Williams will take part in the 10 kilometre walk to support the UK's leading housing and homelessness charity.

The walks will take place in London and Manchester respectively on Tuesday December 3 and Wednesday December 11 for a night time walk through the cities.

Fara Williams said: ''Having experienced homelessness myself in the past I know how important it is for services like Shelter to be able to support those who are in crisis. I can't wait to see Londoners come together to Sleep Walk for the charity. By signing up to Sleep Walk you will be making a huge difference to the people who need it this Christmas.''

In the last 12 months in England, figures have revealed that 78 families become homeless every single day, with the number of homeless households living in temporary accommodation in England having increased by more than 4,000 since last year.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, commented: ''The housing emergency is only getting worse, and we are seeing more and more families pushed into homelessness. The miserable reality for many includes living in grim emergency accommodation with their children, and for some it means being forced to sleep on the street. Our services and advice are more in demand than ever, and with the public's support we can provide families with the help they need to get to a better place.''

Each participant of the Sleep Walk is asked to raise at least £80.

To sign up or for more information visit shelter.org.uk/sleepwalk for London or Shelter.org.uk/sleepwalkmanc for Manchester.