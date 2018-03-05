Nicola Roberts is getting ready to make her return to music with a new solo single.

The 32-year-old pop star hasn't released any tracks since 2012 song 'Yo-Yo' and her only album without the rest of Girls Aloud, 'Cinderella's Eyes', bombed in the charts seven years ago.

Nicola has been helping her friend and former bandmate Cheryl on her music comeback but the flame-haired beauty is also saving some songs for herself.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''I'm currently writing my own record and also helping Cheryl with hers. Both are going really well. I'm loving being creative for myself again and it's also great that me and Cheryl get to continue to work on music together. I get to experiment with my own music, which I love to do, and I get to make big pop songs with her. Best of both worlds.''

Nicola has become a successful songwriter since Girls Aloud split up for good in 2013, penning hits Little Mix and Lethal Bizzle and four songs for Cheryl's 2014 solo LP 'Only Human' - her last release.

As well as her pal, Cheryl has also been in the studio with producer Naughty Boy who has spilled that they have written a song together inspired by her 12-month-old son Bear - her child with boyfriend Liam Payne.

Naughty Boy said: ''Cheryl has got back in the studio just after having a baby and it's still very personal, but she is a real artist and a perfectionist. She does up to 12 hours a day and I just feel that shows how ready she is. I can't tell you the name of her track but it has been influenced by her son Bear. It has got more edge than anything she has done before. I feel it is going to be very special and meaningful.''

Meanwhile, Nadine Coyle is also back on the music scene and is planning a solo Girls Aloud greatest hits tour, as the rest of the group, Nicola, Cheryl, Sarah Harding and Kimberley Walsh, don't want to reform.