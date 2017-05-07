Nicola Roberts' ex-boyfriend has been issued with a lifelong restraining order.

Former soldier Carl Davies - who bombarded the Girls Aloud star with threatening messages over a five-year period from 2012 - was arrested in February this year after Nicola reported his abuse when he turned his vile attentions to her friend, R n' B singer Joel Compass.

Nicola, 31, said in a victim impact statement, which was read at Guildford Crown Court: ''The messages he sent reminded me of all the terrible things that happened when we were together.

''It was only really last year when he started threatening my friend that I realised things couldn't go on and I reported it to the police.

''I feel safe in my own home knowing he can't get to me.

''I am worried for when Carl gets out and when he access again to a mobile phone.'

Mr Davies set up 35 fake social media accounts to harass the star and admitted ''one count of stalking and another count of persistent use of public communication network to cause annoyance or inconvenience'', MailOnline reports.

Although he was given a 15-month prison sentence, it was suspended for two years, allowing him to be released from jail immediately after his trial ended on Friday (05.05.17).

However, he was given a life-time restraining order, ordering him not to contact Nicola, Mr Compass, or go within 250 metres of her or her family.

Prosecutor Lee Harris said: ''The victim in this case is Nicola Roberts, currently a singer in the band Girls Aloud.

''She was in a relationship with Mr Davies in 2008. The relationship ended acrimoniously.

''She says that since then Mr Davies has been sending messages to her. There was a stack of 3,000 in total.

''The messages ranged from loving - 'I love you', 'I want to be with you' type of messages - to violent and threatening types of messages.

''There's the use of knife emojis, threats of burning, and a lot of messages somewhere in between. Ms Roberts took screenshots of each of these messages whenever they came and sent them to the police in due course.''