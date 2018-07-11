Cheryl has ''pretty much finished'' work on her new album.

The 35-year-old singer has been busy in the recording studio with her former Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts and is ''really proud'' of the follow-up record to 2014's 'Only Human' and can't wait for people to hear her new songs.

However, Cheryl's having a hard time working out which track should be released first.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''Nicola and I wrote every track together. It's been great working with one of my best friends, but I'm really proud of the album and excited for people to hear the new music.

''It's pretty much finished. At this stage we're deciding what will be the first single.

''We're choosing between about three songs, but that's quite a nice problem to have. Thankfully I'm not looking at it, saying, 'Oh God, all this work and we don't have a hit record'. I think we do.''

And the 'Crazy Stupid Love' singer hinted Nicola hasn't just been working behind the scenes, as fans are likely to be able to hear her vocals somewhere on the record.

She said: ''I think she may appear somewhere. I can't wait to get it out there for people to hear.

''It's going to be a few months. We don't have a date yet but I'll tell you more soon.''

One person who's been treated to a sneak preview of Cheryl's new music is her 15-month-old son Bear - who she has with former partner Liam Payne - though he was left very confused when he heard her voice.

She said: ''He has heard my music and recognises his mum's voice, but doesn't know where it's coming from. He finds it very confusing.''