Nicola Peltz is reportedly dating Anwar Hadid.

The 22-year-old actress is reportedly in a ''new relationship'' with the 17-year-old younger brother of modelling sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, and the pair have recently been spotted walking hand-in-hand in the Beverly Hills area.

A source told E! News: ''They are dating. It's a fairly new relationship, but they are really good friends and part of the same group of friends.''

Earlier this month, the blonde beauty took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sitting on Anwar's lap, but gave nothing away with her caption which simply read: ''taken by the queen @ellenvonunwerth (sic)''

Videos from Nicola's birthday bash also surfaced last week which seem to show the pair holding hands at the dinner table as they cuddled up to one another to celebrate Nicola's big day.

Last year, 'The Last Airbender' actress was romantically linked to pop megastar Justin Bieber, who reportedly wanted something ''serious'' with the beauty.

The 'What Do You Mean?' hitmaker met the 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' actress at Los Angeles hotspot The Nice Guy and invited her on a miniature golfing date and friends said at the time that Justin was smitten.

A source said: ''Justin wants something serious with a girl again. He doesn't want to f**k around anymore. It was a real date with her.''

Meanwhile, Nicola previously revealed she is ''really close'' to Anwar's older sister Gigi, 21, and even got her blessing before appearing in her boyfriend Zayn Malik's music video for 'It's You'.

She said at the time: ''I was excited to meet Zayn. I've never met him before and I'm really close with his girlfriend, Gigi. I called her when I got the offer and she was like, 'Oh my god.'

''She really wanted me to do it. I mean, I love her so much and I'm really close with her, but yeah, she was excited for me. She's the best.''