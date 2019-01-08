Nicola McLean doesn't want to ''push'' her kids to go to university.

The 37-year-old former glamour model has two sons, Rocky, 12, and Striker, eight, with footballer husband, Tom Williams, and the blonde beauty has revealed she wants her kids to do ''whatever they want'' as a career and she won't force them to go into higher education if they don't want too.

Appearing as a panellist on Channel 5 TV show 'Jeremy Vine', she revealed: ''I want them to do whatever they want to do, but I certainly don't have any push or anything. My eldest is quite good at school but he doesn't necessarily push himself that far and I'm like, 'It's up to you, it's your life.' ''

Nicola began her modelling career as a Page Three girl posing topless in the pages of The Sun and Daily Star newspapers and then going on to become a men's magazine regular.

The blonde beauty then launched a successful TV career with appearances on reality shows such as 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', 'Celebrity Big Brother' and WAGS' World... With Nicola McLean'.

Nicola went straight into work and never went to university herself and she doesn't think she would have coped with student life due to her struggle with anxiety.

She said: ''I like controlled environments, so uni for me would have been a headache and also I'm not smart. I could do a degree in life but I couldn't do a degree in English or anything like that. I wouldn't have enjoyed the lifestyle. My anxiety wouldn't have allowed me to go to university, I need controlled situations.''