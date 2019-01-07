Nicola McLean has confessed she offered the headmistress of her son's school free coaching from her professional footballer husband if she gave her child a place.

The 37-year-old former glamour model was desperate to get her oldest child Rocky, 11, into the much sought-after English school even though she didn't live in the correct catchment area at the time, and so put forward her spouse Tom Williams - who played for a host of clubs including Swansea City and Peterborough United - to take the students on the pitch for soccer tips.

Nicola was able to get Rocky a place and he will soon be joined at the school by his younger brother, Striker, seven, but the head teacher has never bothered to get Tom, 38, to give any sports lessons.

Appearing as a panellist on Channel 5 TV show 'Jeremy Vine', she revealed: ''I just went and pleaded my case to the head mistress so much so that he got a place even though he wasn't in catchment.

''I'm so happy with the school. I would have done anything to get in there. Now my youngest is going to get in on for being a sibling. I have been so lucky! I offered my husband, because he's an ex-professional footballer. I said, 'If you need anyone to come in and do football lessons...' She hasn't actually called on him so maybe she doesn't think he's that good - I don't know! But I was adamant that I would get it. But I would have rented a flat and lived there and done what I needed to do to get him in.''

The blonde beauty was unapologetic about trying to use every trick at her disposable to get her sons' the best education possible and admits she is teaching her kids to ''white lies'' to be successful and get what they want in life.

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star added: ''I don't think it's morally incorrect! A little white lie here and there ... I mean I'm teaching my kids how to get successful - we lie!''