Nicola McLean was forced to defend a 13-year-old boy from an angry father ''screaming in his face'' at her son's soccer match.

The 37-year-old former glamour model - who has two children, Rocky, 13, and nine-year-old Striker with her husband Tom Williams, a professional football player - revealed that during one of her son's football matches she felt she had no choice but to confront a man who was threatening one of her son's teammates he believed had committed a bad foul against his child.

Discussing an incident in the US where parents began to brawl over a decision made by the umpire at a youth baseball game on 'The Jeremy Vine Show', she said: ''I experienced this a couple of weeks ago at my 13-year-old's football match and one of his teammates made a tackle, whether it's a foul or not it's completely irrelevant. The dad of the person the player that he believes had fouled ran on and started screaming in the 13-year-old's face, saying, 'If you were an adult I would knock you out,' being really awful to him.

Nicola was stunned when ''no other dads got involved'' to calm down the situation and so she decided to intervene.

She said: ''It was the worst thing I've ever seen and the worst thing about it was no other dads got involved and this kid was on the pitch with a grown man. So I obviously got involved so then I'm getting involved with a really big man. It was probably the worst thing I've ever seen, I felt so sorry for that child. If I was running that team I would have taken all our players off and said we're not continuing this.''