Nicola McLean has revealed she had an abortion at 17.

The 37-year-old former glamour model - who has two children, Rocky, 11, and Striker, seven, with her husband Tom Williams - made the decision to go ahead with the termination when the unplanned pregnancy happened and although she accepts that abortion isn't the right choice for every woman, she would have been ''devastated'' if she wasn't able to ''have that right''.

Speaking on current affairs show 'Jeremy Vine' on Channel 5 during a discussion about Alabama passing a bill placing a near-total ban on all abortions, she said: ''I had an abortion when I was 17 - I don't even know if my husband knows about this. So I understand that it's not for everyone abortion but it was 100 per cent the right choice for me and I would be absolutely devastated to not have that right.''

Although she is already a mother-of-two, Nicola previously shared that she'd ''love'' to have more children in the future, although she is weary as she has suffered two ''awful'' miscarriages before.

Asked if she'd like to add to her brood, she said: ''I'd love to, but I've had two miscarriages, which were awful. I'd love more kids. I think if you have spend your day with children, you have the best day. I'm one of those annoying people who doesn't find them hard work. And even when it's hard, I enjoy it.''

Speaking about her second miscarriage in 2013, Nicola revealed: ''I'm devastated. I just don't get it. I just can't understand it. It's awful.

''As soon as they started the scan, I knew things weren't right. They kept moving the scanner around and I just could tell.

''With Rocky and Striker, the heartbeats had been really strong and I heard them instantly. But this time I heard nothing. And I just knew. I looked at Tom and said, 'I know.' ''