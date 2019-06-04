Nicola McLean has had ''five litres of fat'' drained from her tummy but says her body hang-ups still ''torment her daily''.

The former glamour model confessed that despite her ''mummy makeover'' which included a boob job and liposuction she still isn't ''comfortable'' with her figure and believes that because of her body dysmorphia - a mental health condition where a person obsesses over flaws often unnoticeable to others - she'll always have ''hang-ups'' about her figure.

In an interview with Closer magazine, she said: ''I've had the mummy makeover. I had to have my boobs redone as they were 13 years old and dropped a hell of a lot, plus I had PIP implants which were dangerous and needed replacing.

''I've always been conscious of my belly since having my boys. I haven't worn a bikini for years because it's the one part of my body I've never been comfortable with.

''I've had five litres of fat taken from my stomach sides and back and now my waist has gone in and my tummy is flatter.

''After my scars have healed, I know my waist and tummy will look even better, but my body still torments me daily.

''I was diagnosed with body dysmorphia so I'll always have hang-ups. I never like having fat on my stomach because it makes me feel vulnerable and food is still a huge issue for me. ''

The 37-year-old TV personality - who has two children, Rocky, 11, and Striker, seven, with her husband Tom Williams - went on to admit that the insecurity about her weight got so bad she restored to buying weight loss injections online which promised to melt away fat.

She said: ''I bought them online and started injecting myself. Tom was shocked and told me this was an all-time low. I'd open the fridge in the morning and stab myself in my stomach with the pre-filled pen.''