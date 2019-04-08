Nicola McLean wouldn't breastfeed her children as she didn't want to ''ruin'' her implants.

The 37-year-old reality star has undergone two boob jobs over the years, going from a size C to an E and then to a GG, and the former glamour model admitted that she bottle fed her two sons, Rocky, 11, and Striker, seven, as she ''paid a lot of money'' to make her mammaries massive and wanted to protect her perkiness.

During a discussion on breastfeeding in public on 'The Jeremy Vine Show', she said: ''I didn't breastfeed personally because I didn't want to ruin my implants...nothing to do with the baby, but no way was I ruining them I've paid a lot of money for them.

''I'm already needing an uplift I didn't wanna do it - but if I was breastfeeding I would do it anywhere when my baby as hungry I would breastfeed and dare anyone tell me that I shouldn't.''

The panel on the current affairs show were debating an incident last week in which a British woman was asked by a chef in a cafe to stop breastfeeding her child, and Nicola branded the incident as ''absolutely shocking''.

The beautiful blonde - who is married to soccer player Tom Williams - said: ''You've got a first time mum and it's knocked her confidence, it's absolutely shocking that someone would make anyone feel uncomfortable about doing the best thing for your baby.

''Most people do not just whack a boob out you know you've got all for these modestly things most people don't just sit there in restaurants with it out I've never personally seen it.''