Nicola McLean says wolf whistling should be made a hate crime in the UK.

The former glamour model is often the target of whistling and sexist comments from men when she is out in public and she admits that type of behaviour makes her feel insecure and vulnerable.

Nicola says it often happens when she out with her two sons - Striker and Rocky, her kids with husband Tom Williams - is now calling for the 'note of sexual approval' to become a hate crime.

Speaking on Jeremy Vine's Channel 5 current affairs programme, Nicola told the panel: ''I find it so embarrassing that I will go out of my way not to walk past a building site, I will cross over. I find it so embarrassing, especially with my children, and you know men shout out things, they open their windows and shout out to me. I find it so embarrassing that I want coil up.''

The topic discussed between the panel was bought to light after France fines over 700 people in the first year since their new law against wolf whistling. It was announced last year that French men could face an on-the-spot fine of up to £650 for harassing women in a bid to ensure women are not afraid to be outside.

Nicola insists it happens to her everywhere and she finds herself changing her travel plans if she thinks she has to walk past a group of men working on a building site.

She said: ''It happens to me in the queues at supermarkets loading up the conveyor belt and you'll get men saying stuff. It makes me feel insecure, vulnerable, it makes me change my route. I shouldn't have to feel like that. I shouldn't have too - women should not have to walk down the street and be objected.''

Nicola, 38, has previously spoken about sexual harassment and online bullying insisting men's attitudes towards women need to to drastically change.

In 2018, she said: ''Saying that if you wear that invites harassment, if god forbid a girl is harassed, she will always feel at blame.

''If a man cannot control himself and does something to you because of the length of your skirt, it is not your fault.''