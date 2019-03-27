Nicola McLean has confessed her vagina ''doesn't look great'' after having two children.

The 37-year-old former glamour model has admitted that after ''vaginally'' delivering her sons - Rocky, 11, and Striker, seven, with her soccer player husband Tom Williams - her genitals are not in the same condition as before but as a proud woman she's prepared to embrace her body as it changes.

During a panel discussion on 'The Jeremy Vine Show' as to whether or not a bikini wax would help encourage women to attend their smear tests, she said: ''I've had two children vaginally, my vagina doesn't look great but I don't care as long as I haven't got cancer it's fine, I don't care.''

The television personality praised the British business that is offering free bikini waxes to women who can prove they are going for their cervical screening, insisting it is a ''great'' idea if encourages more self-conscious ladies to take the test - which is a screening to look for potentially precancerous and cancerous processes in the cervix which all women are encouraged to have when they reach the age of 25.

Nicola said: ''What I'm saying is if someone's gonna think, 'Oh god I'd like to go for a bikini wax and then that would make me be confident to go for a smear test.' It's great.''

The panel - which included Rebekah Vardy, the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, and journalist Carol Malone - then discussed whether having a female doctor would make women more likely to attend their appointments and the former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star admitted that although she ''wouldn't care'' about the gender of her doctor she thinks women should do whatever makes them feel the most comfortable.

Nicola said: ''I personally wouldn't care I think it's so important to go for smear tests. A male GP a male nurse is just gonna be the same as a woman but whatever you feel comfortable with. Just get it done if you want a female if you want a chaperone it takes five minutes from start to finish.''