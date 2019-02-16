Nico Tortorella drank Hilary Duff's breast milk during a table read for the new season of 'Younger'.

The 30-year-old actor has posted a video on Instagram in which he appears to drink Hilary's breast milk from a cup during preparations for season six of the comedy-drama series.

He says during the clip: ''I'm for real doing this right now.''

And after appearing to take a sip of the breast milk, he adds: ''Mmm ... Oh my God, it is delicious!''

Hilary, 31 - who has kids Luca, six, and three-month-old Banks - responds: ''You're a sicko, dude.''

But Nico subsequently asks: ''Can I have some more?''

Earlier this year, Hilary admitted she doesn't ''leave the house'' now she's a mother of two.

The actress confessed that she and her partner Matthew Koma are finding it hard to unwind now they're responsible for two children.

Hilary said: ''I don't leave the house anymore these days, I don't know what to say. We feel good, we're like, 'Oh my goodness, it's past our bedtime. We're out and we're raging, what is this?'

''I mean, our baby is 10 weeks old and I obviously have a six-year-old too, so we're, like, full parents right now.''

The 'Younger' star couldn't be happier, though, as she says her son Luca is ''really sweet'' around his younger sister, especially after discovering the tot is suffering with colic.

She explained: ''[Luca's] really sweet, he's constantly, like, wanting to hold her little face.

''It's really nice, you know, he's very helpful and she is a colic baby so that's been a little stressful. But I think we're on the tail end of it which is very exciting, but it's been great.''