The singer exchanged vows with Angelica Cruz in Medellin on Friday (03Feb17), when Enrique Iglesias, J Balvin, and Cuban reggaeton group Gente de Zona were also reportedly on hand to witness the ceremony, according to E! News.

Nicky, who had been dating Angelica for more than two years before making her his wife, shared videos of himself preparing for his big day on social media, while Diesel later went live on Facebook to express his gratitude at the wedding invitation.

"This is a very, very special day," the action man told fans as he hung out with the groom. "I'm so blessed to be here with my brother.

"This is the best wedding I've ever been to," Vin continued. "I mean that in my heart, Nicky. It's the best wedding, and I've been to weddings all over the world by all kinds of people, and I've never seen a wedding like this."

Nicky and Vin became firm friends after the musician made his movie debut in their new film xXx: Return of Xander Cage. He also features on the soundtrack.