Sources tell Billboard.com more than $175,000 (£140,000)-worth of jewellery and other items were taken from the Super Bass star's California home, after one or more as-yet-unknown thieves broke into the residence sometime between 24 November (16) and January (17), when Minaj was out of town.

TMZ reports the hip hop musician's home was trashed by the invaders, who flipped over furniture and smashed picture frames and perfume bottles.

As of press time there are no named suspects and the investigation into the robbery continues.

Meanwhile, Minaj is taking precautions to make sure her L.A. home isn't targeted by crooks again, installing a state-of-the-art security system and hiring security guards to patrol the estate day and night, according to TMZ.

Reports suggest the only surveillance footage cops have to work with as they attempt to identify the man or men who raided her home has come from street cameras.