Nicki Minaj has urged women to ''know their worth'' and hinted that she has turned down relationships because she did not want to settle for less just to make her life look perfect.
The 'Superbass' hitmaker recounted her own dating history as she urged other women to not settle for less just to make their life look perfect.
She wrote on Twitter: ''#Queen, know your worth. I've been proposed to 3 times; asked by 4 boyfriends to have their child. Being emotionally, mentally, or physically abused just to crack a fake smile on the gram & show off a ring is not happiness. Being cheated on, humiliated, belittled... for the gram? (sic)''
And it's not only her personal life that Nicki wants to be like a fairytale, as she previously revealed her career has been like a ''Cinderella story''.
She said: ''If I had to describe [the past ten years], I would say 'blessed'. Blessed and highly favoured, because the things that have happened to me have been once in a lifetime. I feel like it's been a Cinderella story. Getting plucked out of Southside, Jamaica, Queens by the prince, Lil Wayne, and whisked away on a freaking magic pumpkin. I'm still in the magic pumpkin!
''I have to say it's been magical. It's been tough. It's been emotional. I've had to deal with it all, negative and positive. But I know there are so many girls who would kill to have what I've experienced, so I have to take the good with the bad and be grateful. No matter what's gone on the past ten years, I'm still here. I'm still here!''
