Nicki Minaj has confirmed her new album 'Queen' will be released today (10.08.18), one week ahead of its scheduled drop date.

The 'Anadonda' hitmaker's fans were expecting her latest LP - the follow-up to 2014's 'The Pinkprint' - to be available on August 17, but she gave everyone a surprise with the special announcement.

Nicki revealed the news on her first 'Queen Radio' show on Apple Music's Beats 1, after admitting she'd hoped to give the record - which had twice been delayed from its original June release- its first airing during the broadcast.

She explained: ''I was gonna play the album right now but someone f***ed up. It's a lot of corporate drama in here.''

Nicki, 35, admitted she actually finished work on the LP just three hours before she went on the air, and confirmed fans would finally get to hear it themselves at 12EST, or 5pm in the UK.

The album's delays certainly got fans talking, and Ariana Grande recently had to dismiss suggestions it was a deliberate move to compete with her own record 'Sweetener', which is due on August 17.

She wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''me n nicki laughed at dat (sic)''

The duo are frequent collaborators and Nicki has also taken to her own account to heap praise on Ariana, 25, and to reveal she can't wait for fans to hear her own new music.

In response to he friend's tweet, Nicki wrote: ''I love this woman. Can't wait for the fans to benefit from all the hard work on both ends. We love your passion. You guys will be VERY happy. Trust. That's all I'll say [winky face enoji] (sic)''