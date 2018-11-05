Nicki Minaj will open this year's E! People's Choice Awards.

The 35-year-old rapper - who is nominated for both Female Artist of 2018 and Album of 2018 at the upcoming ceremony - will open the show at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on November 11 with the performance of a track from her latest LP 'Queen!'.

Nicki joins previously-announced performer Rita Ora at the ceremony, while it was also recently confirmed that John Legend will be in attendance as he's presenting presenting Bryan Stevenson with the People's Champion Award.

And last week, event producers revealed Victoria Beckham will be honoured with the first ever Fashion Icon Award to mark 10 years of her eponymous fashion label.

The former Spice Girls star said of the award: ''I feel so honoured to be receiving the first ever fashion icon award at the E! People's Choice Awards. This year I am celebrating 10 Years of my brand, and this is a wonderful way to mark that decade.

''I am so grateful to be the inaugural recipient. I love what I do, and love that I have been given the opportunity to empower women through my collections. November 11 will be a very special moment for me.''

Victoria was hailed as a ''true inspiration and voice'' for women by E! executives, who admitted they couldn't think of anyone more suited to the award.

Jen Neal, Executive Producer of Live Events and Executive Vice President of Marketing for E! said: ''Victoria Beckham is a powerful businesswoman, fashion designer and true inspiration and voice for modern-day women.

''Celebrating its 10th anniversary, her brand is culturally influential across the globe and we couldn't think of anyone better suited to receive the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards' Fashion Icon Award.''