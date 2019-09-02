Nicki Minaj has recalled being ''so afraid'' during her time in an abusive relationship.

The 'Chun Li' hitmaker - who is now happily engaged to Kenneth Petty - once spent time in a toxic relationship, and took to Twitter on Sunday (01.09.19), to share her experience as she offered tips to others going through similar struggles.

She wrote in a series of tweets: ''When u see a woman in a toxic relationship, rather than laugh & say mean things, try to offer sound advice from your heart & root for her to learn her worth. We've all been there. I saw my parents fight & argue non stop & never divorce, so I thought this was normal behavior

''I rlly used to think love had to hurt. So I could never look down on anyone else. We are merely human. It's not easy to leave. Especially in the world of IG where all ppl want to do is post relationship goal pics for clout & attention. A man should make you feel safe, not afraid

''I remember being so afraid to speak cuz I never knew when that person would be in a particular mood and I could maybe say one wrong thing that would get me hit. So the diff you see in me now is that feeling when a woman feels lifted up, safe, appreciated & unconditionally loved. (sic)''

Nicki, 36, encouraged her fans not to ''judge'' anyone going through a tough relationship, but instead help them learn to love themselves.

She added: ''But I first had to learn how to love MYSELF. if you wouldn't let a man treat your mother, your sister or best friend like that b/c you LOVE them, then you wouldn't let a man treat YOU like that b/c you love YOU. This isn't about judging. We judge too much. Lift them up. (sic)''

And the 'MEGATRON' rapper also offered a list of signs to help her followers determine whether they or someone they know is in an abusive relationship.

She tweeted: ''Dear all of you beautiful souls.

''A man who loves you does not:

''1. Humiliate you on social media

''2. Beat you

''3. Cheat on you

''4. Call you out of your name/put you down to lower your self esteem due to his own insecurities.

''5. Hide his phone, passwords, where abouts, etc. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Nicki recently sparked rumours she's already married Kenneth, after she revealed last month they had around 80 days left to tie the knot before their marriage license expires.

Just days after making the comments, Nicki changed her display name on Twitter from ''Ms. Minaj'' to ''Mrs. Petty'', leading to speculation the pair are married.