Nicki Minaj wants to be treated like Taylor Swift.

The 36-year-old rapper posted a reflective note on Instagram about her debut mixtape and the lack of support she feels she has received from the industry in the 12 years since she released it and insisted that Taylor is never blasted for speaking out like she is.

She wrote: ''12 years ago I dropped my 1st mixtape. Wrote every single word on every single song. I was so proud of that. Eventually the barbz were all wearing pink hair, Chinese bangs, & Barbie chains. Colorful wigs came all the way back in style. Everyone became Barbies & Dolls. I always shouted out my influences in my interviews. Now a days, it's become cool to pretend u weren't influenced by other artists. S/O to the ones big enough to do it: Kash, Asian, Cuban, Saweetie, Meg, Malibu, YOUNG MA, Ms. Banks, Lady Leshurr, etc.

''No female rapper (other than Trina) did a song w/me or congratulated me on my billboard accomplishments. I didn't mind. I never felt they were obligated to do so. Just like Beyoncé isn't obligated to congratulate or collaborate with Normani, etc.

''I never had a crusade by radio stations, influencers & blogs to make my song number 1 when Anaconda was #2 on the Hot 100. I never had a group of men in the studio writing my songs for me so it took a while between albums. Please stop these write ups about what I didn't do. Y'all are rlly sick & ima call y'all out one by one on Queen Radio. Most of yall doing these write ups have never fought for anything in life. You just sit on the sidelines & watch the doers do!!!! To my fans; I love, cherish you, adore you, and thank you. God bless you.''

However, not everyone appreaciated the post and in the comment section, one fan asked that Nicki stop posting rants, by writing: ''I love Nicki but she has got to stop these rants. She bites the bait every time which is what they want.''

But Nicki hit back saying: ''Blocked for being fking dumb & wanting black women to keep being afraid to speak their truth. Taylor Swift can speak but I can't?''

Taylor was recently praised for speaking out about her battle with her former record company, Big Machine Records, about owning her own Masters.