Nicki Minaj is ''very happy'' following her wedding to Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty.

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker tied the knot with her beau on Monday (21.10.19), in a secret ceremony that surprised many of her fans, and sources have now said she was keen to keep things ''low-key'' as she's become ''more private'' in recent months.

A source told People magazine: ''Nicki wanted to keep her wedding low-key. She's become much more private over the last year, but she is very happy.''

Nicki confirmed she had married Kenneth, 41, on Instagram this week, when she posted a short video of bride and groom baseball caps, and Mr and Mrs mugs.

Captioning the clip with a bride and groom emoji, Nicki - who was born Onika Tanya Maraj - wrote: ''Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10-21-19 (sic)''

The happy couple obtained their marriage license in July but have been waiting for a particular pastor to be free to officiate the ceremony - and Nicki revealed last Thursday (17.10.19) that the pair could marry ''in the next seven days''.

She said: ''We've gotten our marriage license, but there's a particular pastor who I want to officiate and so she was just made available as of today.

''She told me she's available within the next week, so we could be married in the next seven days.''

In an August episode of her Queen Radio show, Nicki revealed the pair would be married in ''about 80 days'' after obtaining their marriage license.

She said at the time: ''We still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again.

''From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.

''I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don't want to do the big wedding now. We'll do the big wedding later.''