Nicki Minaj will marry Kenneth Petty within the next 80 days.

The 36-year-old rapper has confirmed the pair have less than three months to tie the knot after they obtained a marriage licence in Los Angeles, but they had to renew the document because they left it so long to pick it up.

She said: ''[We] filed for the marriage licence and we still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again.

''From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.''

Nicki admitted the pair will have a smaller ceremony within the next 80 days, and then have a ''big wedding later''.

Speaking on her 'Queen Radio' series, she added: ''I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don't want to do the big wedding now. We'll do the big wedding later.

''I'll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out. Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married.

''I'm very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy.''

The 'Bang Bang' hitmaker recently confirmed she and Kenneth had obtained their licence.

She said: ''I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place.

''Now that I'm there, I don't want to compromise that for anyone or anything.''

Nicki previously slammed people who said she was ''lowering standards'' by dating Kenneth.

She said: ''When a person is with a n**** that loved them before they had a dime in their pocket ... how do you not understand that?

''How do you not understand happiness versus clout? How f***ing dare you talk about lowering standards.''