Nicki Minaj is set to headline a music festival in Saudi Arabia.

The 36-year-old rapper will perform at the Jeddah World Fest on July 18 at the King Abdullah Sports Stadium in the Red Sea city alongside other international acts such as Liam Payne and DJ Steve Aoki.

The event - which will be Saudi Arabia's biggest live music festival as part of the high-profile Jeddah Season Festival - will be broadcast globally and covered by MTV.

The festival will be in keeping with Saudi laws meaning it will be alcohol and drug free, open to those aged 16 and older and women attending will be required to wear a full-length robe known as the abaya.

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker is known for flesh-flashing style and risqué performances - one of which was criticised by Christian groups in 2012 after she took to the stage at the Grammy Awards with dancing priests and performed a mock exorcism.

Saudi laws have recently allowed women to drive and attend events in sports stadiums, however, in many restaurants, coffee shops, public schools and universities gender segregation is still enforced between single men and women.

Raed Abuzinadah, the director general for Jeddah Season, previously said of the event: ''This is the largest musical festival of its kind in the region that will be broadcast to a global audience in more than 100 countries. There is a stereotype of the kingdom all over the world, and today it is disappearing. In its place is a new picture of the kingdom that accepts everyone.''

Robert Quirke, the chairman of the ROQU Media International, the event organiser, added: ''This international project is truly special for Jeddah City and for all the young people of Saudi Arabia. This is the first global music festival of this scale in KSA and is sure to absolutely wow the lucky audience in Jeddah like never before.''

