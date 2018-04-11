Nicki Minaj will release two new singles on Thursday (12.04.18).

The 35-year-old rapper has been relatively quiet on social media lately, but on Monday night (10.04.18) the 'Anaconda' hitmaker teased her fans - known as Barbz - to share the artwork for the tracks titled 'Barbie Tingz' and 'Chun-Li'.

First she posted the visual for 'Barbie Tingz', which sees her dressed up in a Victorian gown, and wrote: ''#BarbieTingz Thursday 10amPst 1pmEst everywhere. (sic)''

And the second one saw her channel cosplay video game character Chun-Li from 'Street Fighter', rocking a risqué print thong and matching faux fur jacket.

She added to Instagram: ''#ChunLi Thursday 10amPst 1pmEst everywhere. (sic)''

Speaking last year, Nicki teased that her new album - the follow-up to 2014's 'The Pinkprint' - will be a ''celebration'' as she is happy in life.

She said: ''I know what this album is gonna mean to my fans.

''This album is everything in my life coming full circle and me being truly, genuinely happy.

''It feels almost like a celebration ... 'The Pinkprint' was almost like my diary, closing the chapter on certain things and not knowing if I was happy or sad about beginning new chapters.

''I was really writing about feeling unsure. Now, I can tell you guys what happened for the last two years of my life.

''I know who I am. I am getting Nicki Minaj figured out with this album and I'm loving her.''

Meanwhile, Nicki previously said she'd like to make a joint album with Beyonce.

The pair previously collaborated on tracks including 2013's 'Feeling Myself' and '***Flawless', but the 'Superbass' hitmaker would be ''open'' to joining forces with the 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker to produce a rival record to Jay-Z and Kanye West's 'Watch The Throne' compilation.

Nicki - whose full name is Onika Tanya Maraj - said: ''I would be open to doing [that] if the time was right. I haven't thought too much about that, though. The only person that I've seen a lot of people speak on, when talking about an album of that calibre, is Beyoncé 'cause we did '***Flawless' [remix] and 'Feeling Myself' and we've actually performed together.''