Nicki Minaj has teased her touring plans with her fans on social media.
The 35-year-old star recently dropped two new singles from her forthcoming album, 'Chun-Li' and 'Barbie Tingz', and now she's let split that she has been looking over her touring schedule.
Replying to a fan, she wrote on Twitter: ''I def missed you guys. Thank you to all of you. Creatively, I've never felt better.
''I'll be able to share soon & see u guys on tour. I saw my official tour schedule today (sic)''
Nicki had been relatively quiet on social media until Monday night (10.04.18) when the 'Anaconda' rapper teased her fans - known as Barbz - to share the artwork for 'Barbie Tingz' and 'Chun-Li'.
First she posted the visual for 'Barbie Tingz', which sees her dressed up in a Victorian gown, and wrote: ''#BarbieTingz Thursday 10amPst 1pmEst everywhere. (sic)''
And the second one saw her channel cosplay video game character Chun-Li from 'Street Fighter', rocking a risqué print thong and matching faux fur jacket.
She added to Instagram: ''#ChunLi Thursday 10amPst 1pmEst everywhere. (sic)''
Speaking last year, Nicki teased that her new album - the follow-up to 2014's 'The Pinkprint' - will be a ''celebration'' as she is happy in life.
She said: ''I know what this album is gonna mean to my fans.
''This album is everything in my life coming full circle and me being truly, genuinely happy.
''It feels almost like a celebration ... 'The Pinkprint' was almost like my diary, closing the chapter on certain things and not knowing if I was happy or sad about beginning new chapters.
''I was really writing about feeling unsure. Now, I can tell you guys what happened for the last two years of my life.
''I know who I am. I am getting Nicki Minaj figured out with this album and I'm loving her.''
Meanwhile, Nicki previously said she'd like to make a joint album with Beyonce.
The pair previously collaborated on tracks including 2013's 'Feeling Myself' and '***Flawless', but the 'Superbass' hitmaker would be ''open'' to joining forces with the 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker to produce a rival record to Jay-Z and Kanye West's 'Watch The Throne' compilation.
Nicki - whose full name is Onika Tanya Maraj - said: ''I would be open to doing [that] if the time was right. I haven't thought too much about that, though. The only person that I've seen a lot of people speak on, when talking about an album of that calibre, is Beyoncé 'cause we did '***Flawless' [remix] and 'Feeling Myself' and we've actually performed together.''
