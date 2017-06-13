Nicki Minaj has teased she has new music coming this month.

The 34-year-old rapper hasn't released a studio album since 2014's 'The Pinkprint', and although she has had a range of singles this year including 'Changed It' and 'Frauds', the star has teased she has big plans for the rest of June.

Speaking to DJ Whoo Kid on his 'Whoolywood Shuffle' show on Shade 45, Nicki simply said: ''June is going to be a huge month for music, that's all I'm going to say.''

Meanwhile, it was revealed last month that the 'Anaconda' hitmaker was teaming up with Katy Perry to record a song called 'Soft Lips' for Calvin Harris' next album.

And whilst all three artists have history with fellow musician Taylor Swift, sources insist the track won't be about the 'Blank Space' hitmaker.

Calvin dated Taylor for 15 months until June last year, Katy famously fell out with her in 2012 after the blonde beauty claimed she pinched her backing dancers and Nicki had Twitter beef with her over the lack of black artists nominated for MTV Video Music Awards in 2015.

Of the song, which will no doubt be a big hit, an insider said: ''Nicki and Katy Perry have already been teasing 'Soft Lips' on social media. Although lyrically the song is not obviously about Taylor, it's no coincidence that these three artists all have come together. They have all had high-profile run-ins with Taylor and it won't have gone unnoticed by her.''

And the 'Super Bass' musician was also forced to make changes to her 'No Frauds' music video in March after footage she shot on Westminster Bridge in London was deemed inappropriate after the tragic news that three people were killed on the iconic landmark when a terrorist drove a car into pedestrians just one day after Nicki's shoot.

A source said: ''When everybody involved in the project heard the news they were devastated and thought it would be in bad taste to feature it.

''The other London scenes will remain, but it's highly doubtful the bridge footage will make the cut.''