Nicki Minaj has teased a new album is on the way.

The 'Super Bass' hitmaker has been working on a follow-up to 2018's 'Queen' but she is yet to give her fifth record a title.

Appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', she spilled: ''You're the first to find out ... of course there's a new album.''

The 36-year-old rapper recently released 'Megatron', which shot straight to number one, and she says it's still a thrill to see a song do well.

She said: ''No matter how many songs you put out, it always feels good to know that people still care enough to chuck for it and still support you.''

Nicki's last record was surrounded by drama after she was forced to deny allegations in a copyright lawsuit brought against her by Tracy Chapman in October.

The 'Fast Car' hitmaker sued Nicki for copyright infringement after claiming the rapper's track 'Sorry' interpolated her 1988 single 'Baby Can I Hold You' without her permission.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, Nicki denied infringing on the copyright for the song, despite having previously announced that she was seeking permission from Tracy to use the sample.

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker claimed that whilst ''she recorded a musical interpolation that incorporated music and lyrics from the Composition,'' the use of the sample was protected by the doctrine of fair use.

Nicki also alleged that Tracy had ''not properly registered her claim to the copyright in the Composition,'' adding that the 54-year-old singer ''is not the owner of the copyright in issue and therefore lacks standing to bring the claims alleged in the Complaint.''

'Sorry' was meant to appear on 'Queen' - which was released in August last year - but remained unreleased until it was leaked to New York DJ Funkmaster Flex, and subsequently played on Hot 97 radio, leading Tracy to file the lawsuit seeking damages, as well as an order to prevent Nicki from releasing the song.

In her documents, Nicki admitted she had ''several requests for permission'' to license the song, all of which were denied.

The papers read: ''Defendant admits that Sorry incorporates music and lyrics from the Composition. Defendant admits that she made a recording of Sorry without first seeking authorisation to do so.''

After Funkmaster Flex played a copy of the 'Queen' album Nicki originally intended to release - which included 'Sorry' - shortly before the release of the final product, the 'Good Form' hitmaker seemed to suggest on social media that Tracy had blocked her from using the sample.

In a since-deleted tweet, she simply wrote: ''Sis said no''.