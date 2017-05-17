Nicki Minaj has recorded a song called 'Soft Lips' for Calvin Harris' album with Katy Perry.

The three of them are linked by Taylor Swift, although the track isn't said to be about the 'Blank Space' hitmaker.

Calvin dated Taylor for 15 months until June last year, Katy famously fell out with her in 2012 after the blonde beauty claimed she pinched her backing dancers and Nicki had Twitter beef with her over the lack of black artists nominated for MTV Video Music Awards in 2015.

On the song, which will no doubt be a big hit, an insider told the Daily Star newspaper: ''Nicki and Katy Perry have already been teasing 'Soft Lips' on social media. Although lyrically the song is not obviously about Taylor, it's no coincidence that these three artists all have come together.

''They have all had high-profile run-ins with Taylor and it won't have gone unnoticed by her.''

According to website Genius Lyrics, 'Soft Lips' Katy sings: ''Those boys, they gotta know. Those boys, they wanna know. Those boys, ain't gonna know.

The taste of these soft lips (sic)''

And Nicki raps: ''Beat, beat, beat, beat, put the herd on me ... Let them follow me (sic)''

The website has a note informing people that the lyrics have been ''certified''.

It reads: ''LYRICS HAVE BEEN CERTIFIED BY GENIUS. EDITS OF FAKE LYRICS REMOVED (sic)''

Despite their disagreements, and after Taylor allegedly wrote her 2015 song 'Bad Blood' about Katy, the 'Bon Appetite' singer has said she won't be addressing their feud on her own record.

She said recently: ''I think [my new album is] a very empowered record. There is no one thing that's calling out any one person. One thing to note is: You can't mistake kindness for weakness and don't come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. And that's not to any one person, and don't quote me that it is, because it's not. It's not about that.''

However, that doesn't mean that the trio won't mention something on their song, which will more than likely appear on Calvin's star-studded forthcoming record 'Funk Wave Bounces Vol 1'.

The record also features the likes of Ariana Grande, John Legend, Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg and Frank Ocean.