Nicki Minaj has been drafted in to replace Jennifer Lopez at a New Year's Eve (31.12.16) event.

The 47-year-old singer - who has eight-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - had been due to perform at the E11even nightclub in Miami on December 31 but called off the show to spend more time with her family, and it has now been revealed the 'Starships' rapper will take to the stage instead.

According to TMZ, while Jennifer had been due to pick up $1 million for the night's work, the club ''scored a bargain'' with Nicki, though it is unclear just how much she will be paid.

But the 34-year-old star will be furnished with a pink Barbie hat by the club, as well as her own MYX fusions moscato if she gets thirsty.

DJ Irie will be the special guest at the show.

Jennifer announced she wouldn't be performing at the club earlier this week.

Her representatives said in a statement: ''Citing personal and family time, Jennifer Lopez's manager Benny Medina has cancelled her Miami appearance on New Year's Eve.

''Having attended the event last year, artist and management look forward to rescheduling the appearance at E11even in the future.''

This comes just a few weeks after Jennifer extended her Las Vegas residency for 2017, adding an extra 15 dates to her 'Jennifer Lopez: All I Have' show at Planet Hollywood in Sin City.

She will play a further 12 dates in September next year and three more in October.