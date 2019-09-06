Nicki Minaj has issued an apology for her ''abrupt and insensitive'' retirement tweet.

This week the 'Superbass' hitmaker claimed she had decided to retire from music so she can have kids with her beau Kenneth Petty but after her fans took to Twitter to share their dismay, Nicki said she will explain the full story soon on her Apple Beats 1 show.

She tweeted: ''I'm still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that.'' In hindsight, this should've been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe (sic).''

When another fan pleaded with her to address her fans, Nicki said: ''I will babe. I promise. I love you so much.''

Nicki's original tweet stated: ''I've decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, [check] in the box- cuz ain't nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE (sic).''

Nicki, 36 - who has changed her surname on social media to Petty - had previously revealed she plans to marry Kenneth, 41, before her new album comes out.

She said: ''I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don't want to do the big wedding now. We'll do the big wedding later.

''I'll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out. Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married. I'm very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy.''

Meanwhile, Nicki had previously slammed people who said she was ''lowering standards'' by dating Kenneth.

She said: ''When a person is with a n**** that loved them before they had a dime in their pocket ... how do you not understand that? How do you not understand happiness versus clout? How f***ing dare you talk about lowering standards.''