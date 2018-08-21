Nicki Minaj wore a completely sheer dress on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.

The 35 year old rapper made a fashion statement at New York's Radio City Hall on Monday night (20.08.18) when she arrived wearing a see-through chiffon dress over a cream bodysuit with black piping, a statement belt and matching choker.

She added to the dramatic look with winged eyeliner and long lashes, knee length pigtails and her signature bubblegum pink manicure, along with some chunky hoops and white stilettos.

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker's outfit was created by Virgil Abloh, the creative director of Louis Vuitton's menswear and stylist to the likes of Kanye West and Zendaya.

Nicki later performed a rendition of 'Majesty' and 'Barbie Dreams', from her recently released album, 'Queen'.

For the performance the star changed into a gold metal body suit with long fringing, paired with tight black shorts and she added a bright blond wig complete with a gold embellished headdress.

Nicki won the award for Best Hip-Hop video, for 'Chun-Li' and had an adorable moment with pal Ariana Grande, who won Best Pop video for 'No Tears Left To Cry', as she collected her award.

As Nicki made her way up the stair on to the stage, 25-year-old Ariana held the train of her white sheer dress so she wouldn't trip.

During her acceptance speech, Nicki gave a shout out to the 'God Is A Woman' hitmaker and thanked her for their collaboration on their summer hit 'Bed'

She said: ''Ariana Grande, my baby...I'm so proud of you. I'm so freaking proud of you, Ariana.''