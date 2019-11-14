Nicki Minaj's mother is ''very happy'' that her daughter has married Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty, as she says she can't wait for the rapper's bigger ceremony.
The 'Megatron' hitmaker tied the knot with Kenneth on October 21 in a private ceremony, and now her mother Carol Maraj has said she's ''really excited'' for the newlyweds, and can't wait for them to host a bigger wedding soon.
She said: ''I'm very happy. She'd been saying she was going to do something small, and then do something big within the [next] year, so my only thing was that I just wanted her to get married. I'm really excited.''
And Carol says the couple are made for each other, as they both make one another ''happy''.
When asked what she thinks makes Nicki and Kenneth the perfect match during an appearance on People Now, she added: ''I don't really think about it, but I realise when I see them interact that they seem very happy to me.''
Meanwhile, it was recently claimed Nicki is planning a ''huge second wedding'', following her private ceremony last month.
It was reported the 36-year-old rapper and her beau rushed their initial ceremony because their marriage license was due to expire at the end of October, and decided it would be better to complete their nuptials rather than reapply for a new license.
To make up for the quick marriage, the 'Anaconda' rapper is said to be planning to have another wedding in the future, complete with a ''huge party'' for all her guests.
Following her wedding, sources claimed Nicki was ''very happy'' with her ''low-key'' celebration.
An insider said: ''Nicki wanted to keep her wedding low-key. She's become much more private over the last year, but she is very happy.''
Nicki confirmed she had married Kenneth, 41, on Instagram, when she posted a short video of bride and groom baseball caps, and Mr and Mrs mugs.
Captioning the clip with a bride and groom emoji, Nicki - who was born Onika Tanya Maraj - wrote: ''Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10-21-19 (sic)''
